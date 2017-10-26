Image copyright Google Image caption Stradey Park Business Centre

Dozens of people have objected to plans to store highly toxic gases in a Carmarthenshire village.

R&A Properties has lodged an application to store arsine and phosphine at Stradey Park Business Centre in Llangennech.

One consultation response said it was an "absolutely terrifying idea".

Other concerns were the proximity of the gases to a children's nursery, school and nursing home, along with additional traffic.

The applicant has asked Carmarthenshire council permission to store up to six tonnes of arsine, a derivative of arsenic, and one tonne of phosphine in gas cylinders.

The arsine will be transported to and from the site twice a week and the phosphine once a month.

The application states that should a "major accident" occur, approximately 100 people in neighbouring developments would be affected.