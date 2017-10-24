South West Wales

Body of teenage boy found on banks of River Teifi

Afon Teifi flowing through St Dogmaels Image copyright Ceridwen / Geograph

The body of a teenage boy has been found on the banks of the River Teifi, Dyfed Powys Police has confirmed.

The discovery was made in St Dogmaels, near Cardigan, at around 09:30 BST on Tuesday.

Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

The boy's family and the coroner have been informed.

