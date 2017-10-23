Image copyright littleny/Thinkstock

Carmarthenshire council has agreed to do away with burial fees for children.

Councillors unanimously voted on Monday to abolish fees for stillborn babies and children up to and including the age of 18 to lessen the financial strain on grieving families.

The decision is in line with many other councils in Wales following a campaign by Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris.

Carmarthenshire council is responsible for the management of Ammanford Public Cemetery.