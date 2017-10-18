Police are investigating after a woman was mugged while walking in Pembrokeshire.

Dyfed Powys Police said the woman was hit from behind while walking alone on a lane in Milford Haven at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday.

A necklace and some cash was stolen during the incident, which took place in a lane leading to Brook Avenue.

The woman was taken to hospital but has since been discharged. Police are appealing for information.