From the section

Image copyright Family picture / Google

A man who stabbed a young mother to death in front of her 22-month-old daughter has been jailed for life.

Katrina Evemy, 19, was attacked by Dylan Harries at her home in Graig Avenue, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on 13 April.

Harries, 22, her on-off-boyfriend, denied murder but was found guilty at Swansea Crown Court.

On Monday, he was given life imprisonment and told he must serve a minimum of 27 years.