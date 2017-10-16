Dylan Harries jailed for Katrina Evemy murder in Llanelli
- 16 October 2017
- From the section South West Wales
A man who stabbed a young mother to death in front of her 22-month-old daughter has been jailed for life.
Katrina Evemy, 19, was attacked by Dylan Harries at her home in Graig Avenue, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on 13 April.
Harries, 22, her on-off-boyfriend, denied murder but was found guilty at Swansea Crown Court.
On Monday, he was given life imprisonment and told he must serve a minimum of 27 years.