Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Penelope John and Barry Rogers were arrested in July

An 84-year-old woman's daughter and grandson have denied murdering her in Pembrokeshire.

Betty Guy of Johnstown, Haverfordwest died in November 2011.

Penelope John, 50, from St Dogmaels, and Barry Rogers, 32, from Fishguard also denied manslaughter at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

The mother and son were remanded in custody and a trial date was set for January 8.