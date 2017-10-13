Betty Guy: Daughter and grandson deny 84-year-old's murder
- 13 October 2017
- From the section South West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 84-year-old woman's daughter and grandson have denied murdering her in Pembrokeshire.
Betty Guy of Johnstown, Haverfordwest died in November 2011.
Penelope John, 50, from St Dogmaels, and Barry Rogers, 32, from Fishguard also denied manslaughter at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.
The mother and son were remanded in custody and a trial date was set for January 8.