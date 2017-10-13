Image copyright Family picture / Google

A man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in front of her 22-month-old daughter in Carmarthenshire.

Katrina Evemy, 19, suffered stab wounds to her head, neck and body in the attack in Llanelli in April.

Dylan Harries, 22, her on-off boyfriend, had claimed he found her covered in blood when he visited her home.

He will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption This CCTV of Dylan Harries was used in the trial

The trial was told Miss Evemy, believing the relationship was over, had kissed another man, leaving Mr Harries feeling "betrayed".

Mr Harries said he spoke to Miss Evemy on the phone on the afternoon of the attack, but the call ended abruptly so he decided to walk to her home.

Miss Evemy died in hospital six days after the attack in Graig Avenue on 13 April.