The mayor of Pembroke is due to stand trial next year after denying historical sex offences.

David Robert Boswell, 56, from Pembroke Dock, faces seven counts of indecent assault and one charge of rape.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 1991 and 1994 and relate to two children who were under 13 at the time.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges at Swansea Crown Court and a trial date of 5 February 2018 has been set.

The defendant was elected as a Conservative county councillor for Pembroke St Mary North in May but has been suspended by the party.

He remains mayor but has stood aside while the court process is on-going.