A burglar who killed a woman after attacking her and her husband with a knife in their home has been jailed.

Sheila Morgan, 72, was seriously injured as she and her husband struggled with Keiran Wathan during the attack in Swansea on 12 March.

Mrs Morgan later died after her wounds became infected.

Wathan, 24, of Godre'r Graig, previously admitted manslaughter at Swansea Crown Court. He was jailed for 13 years on Monday.

He will have to serve a further five years on licence.

The court had heard Wathan, who was homeless at the time, was armed with a knife when he broke into the couple's home in Morriston.

During the attack, he described himself as "the living dead".

Mrs Morgan was treated by her GP for the slash to her right forearm but became seriously ill and later died of multiple organ failure due to the "flesh-eating bug" necrotising fasciitis.

Sentencing him, Judge Wyn Williams said: "It was a reckless act - you did not deliberately stab her.

"It was to start a terrible train of events - her wound became infected, causing organ failure and she died.

"You are directly responsible for her death after deliberately engaging in serious violence on Mrs Morgan and her husband."

Wathan was also jailed for six years for wounding with intent and for 12 months for possession of a bladed article. The sentences will run concurrently.

After sentencing, Andrew Smith, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said Wathan "callously attacked" the couple.

"Both were seriously injured and Mrs Morgan's wounds eventually caused her death," Mr Smith said.

"Before this, Mrs Morgan was able to give an account of the evening and this, along with the other evidence presented by the CPS, saw Wathan plead guilty to manslaughter."

Det Insp Peter Collins, of South Wales Police, said: "Knife crime is unacceptable. This case shows the devastating effect the criminal use of a knife can have on an individual and their family."