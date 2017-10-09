Three arrested over Neyland 'racially motivated assault'
A woman was assaulted in Neyland, Pembrokeshire in a "racially motivated hate crime", police have said.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called to reports of a disorder in the town's James Street at about 21:00 BST on Friday.
A spokesman said several other people were assaulted in the incident.
Two men and a woman have been arrested and released as officers carry out further inquiries.
A dedicated hate crime support officer has been appointed to support the victim.
Police are appealing for witnesses.