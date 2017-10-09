From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The assault took place on James Street, Neyland, on Friday

A woman was assaulted in Neyland, Pembrokeshire in a "racially motivated hate crime", police have said.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to reports of a disorder in the town's James Street at about 21:00 BST on Friday.

A spokesman said several other people were assaulted in the incident.

Two men and a woman have been arrested and released as officers carry out further inquiries.

A dedicated hate crime support officer has been appointed to support the victim.

Police are appealing for witnesses.