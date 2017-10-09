Image copyright Swansea council

Plans have been unveiled for a digital bridge across a main Swansea route which forms part of the £500m city centre regeneration.

The 12m (39ft) wide bridge over Oystermouth Road would be seen as the gateway to the revamped area which links the city centre to a new 3,500-seat arena.

The bridge would use LED lighting on its "lattice skin" to promote events.

If the design is chosen, it could be powered by solar panels.

There are also plans to have a similar skin on the arena.

"The digital bridge could be an eye-catching feature, helping the new Swansea city centre stand out from the crowd by promoting shows, concerts, exhibitions and other events at the indoor arena," said Swansea council leader Rob Stewart.

"We already have nearly everything in place that we need. City deal money is available, a development manager is on board, an arena operator has been selected and outline planning consent has been approved."

The plan for the first phase of the regeneration is to create new shops, a cinema, offices and housing on the St David's site, which has already been partly demolished.

On the other side of Oystermouth Road, the 3,500-seat arena would go on the existing car park next to the LC leisure centre, along with a 13-storey residential block or hotel.

The footbridge would link the two sites and both would have multi-storey parking.

Detailed planning permission will be sought in December.