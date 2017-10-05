Image copyright Google Image caption The current Cwmtawe Community School could become a new "super school"

Four primary schools could close under new plans to create a super-school in Neath Port Talbot.

Alltwen, Llangiwg, Rhydyfro and Godre'r Graig primary schools near Pontardawe are earmarked to be "relocated".

If plans go ahead, they would be merged with Cwmtawe Community School to form a new-build English medium school for three to 16 year olds.

It is part of the council's schools improvement programme but parents have reacted angrily to the proposal.

Writing on Facebook, Pontardawe resident Catherine Goss said: "I have just heard this concerning news about building a super-school.

"I chose my child's school and am very happy with it and don't want them to have to begin their schooling career in a huge school.

"Small children need smaller environments to gain confidence."

She added she felt like the plans were happening "under the radar".

Others said they had not been consulted about the plans and raised concerns a new "super-school" could have an impact on traffic.

Image copyright Google Image caption Alltwen Primary School is one of four primary schools earmarked for closure

Under the proposals, which are being submitted to the Welsh Government for funding, the new build would have capacity for about 750 primary-aged pupils, including a nursery.

It would also accommodate 1,284 pupils aged 11-16 in the existing Cwmtawe school building.

It is thought the scheme would cost £14m.

Neath Port Talbot council approved the outline of the school improvement project on Wednesday.

Council leader Rob Jones said: "Following any positive announcement on grant funding, extensive consultation will be undertaken with schools and other stakeholders in order to further develop the projects."

The council is also considering proposals for a £29m new build at Cefn Saeson Comprehensive in Neath, a £9m new build at Neath's Abbey Primary School, a £9m primary school in Coed Darcy, and £6m worth of improvements at Swansea's Ysgol Gymraeg Ystalyfera.