A care home where a resident died because staff "lacked adequate training" must take action to prevent further deaths, a coroner has said.

Andrew Barkley wrote to Ty Nant nursing home, Cymmer, Neath Port Talbot, after Hedley Greenland died last December.

Cancer patient Mr Greenland had a sepsis caused by a urinary tract infection after his catheter was left for nine hours.

An inquest in September found he died from the effects of a urine infection.

In a narrative conclusion, senior coroner for South Wales Central Mr Barkley said: "Hedley Greenland died from the effects of a urine infection in circumstances in which no adequate monitoring of his fluid input and catheter output took place for over nine hours."

The medical cause was septicaemia from urinary tract infection, chronic kidney disease, frailty, old age and ischaemic heart disease.

Mr Greenland had a number of issues, including prostate cancer, that meant that he was permanently catheterised.

The inquest heard staff lacked adequate training and as well as "a clear lack of understanding, knowledge and training as to how to manage a long term indwelling catheter".

Mr Greenland had been taken ill and admitted to hospital with "no adequate monitoring of his fluid input and catheter output" in the hours beforehand.

Following with the inquest, Mr Barkley has ordered the care home and the Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University health to take action within 56 days "to prevent future deaths".