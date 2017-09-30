Image caption Archaeologists have also found a significant amount of medieval pottery at the site

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a deserted medieval village on the shore of Carmarthenshire.

The remains in St Ishmael appear to represent a settlement dating back to the 12th Century.

Eight buildings are partially exposed but archaeologists are puzzled by the lack of historical references surrounding the site.

Geraint Lloyd, part of the archaeological team, said it was "of national significance".

Beneath the sand dunes on the edge of Carmarthen Bay, archaeological evidence suggests the village was abandoned over time rather than wiped out.

Mr Lloyd said through monitoring the site they would "just keep adding to our knowledge".

Investigations will continue until 7 October.