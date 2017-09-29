Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Retired landscape gardener Andrew Price was a keen coarse angler

A man killed after his van crashed into a building and another vehicle on Thursday has been named as 55-year-old Andrew Price.

The retired landscape gardener died from his injuries in the incident at Dan-y-Graig Road in Neath.

His family said Mr Price, who was known as 'The Boy', was a devoted father and grandfather.

"We are all numb and shattered at losing our beloved Boy," said his partner Teresa Sillitoe.

Originally from Llanelli, Mr Price had lived in the Swansea and Neath areas.

South Wales Police is continuing to appeal for information about the crash, which happened at about 12:15 BST.