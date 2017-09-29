Image copyright Reuters

Hillary Clinton is to visit Swansea next month to be awarded an honorary doctorate at the city's university.

The former US secretary of state and 2016 American presidential candidate will be presented with the award by Swansea University.

Ms Clinton, whose great grandparents were from Wales, will receive the award at a ceremony on 14 October.

It recognises her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world.

Swansea University said "her cause is shared" by its Observatory on the Human Rights of Children and Young People.

Clinton was the Democratic party's nominee for the president of the United States in the 2016 US election, losing to Donald Trump.

Vice chancellor Prof Richard Davies said the university was honoured to present the award to the former first lady, the wife of former US president Bill Clinton.

He described her as a figure of "enormous international significance and one synonymous with human rights".

"It is tremendous that she has chosen Swansea University for her first public appearance on this visit to the UK," he said.

Prof Davies said the Observatory was working to improve human rights on a global basis through the exchange of policy, practice, advocacy and law reform.