Image copyright Burgress Von Thunen / Geograph Image caption Abandoned site behind Trallwn Road

The site of an abandoned social club that burnt down could be turned into an affordable housing estate.

Morganstone construction company purchased the land from Swansea council for £400,000.

Planning permission for 41 new homes is being sought as part of the new development with Pobl Group.

The site at Trallwn Road in Llansamlet, Swansea, was home to the Four Seasons social club until it burnt down in 2011.

Swansea council leader, Councillor Rob Stewart, said the plans would "make a positive contribution to the local community".

The plans include 12 three-bedroom houses, 11 two-bedroom houses, six two-bedroom apartments, eight one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom bungalows.