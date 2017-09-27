Image copyright Google Image caption The slip roads joining the M4 at Hendy are closed

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Carmarthenshire.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A4138 at 02:42 BST on Wednesday.

The eastbound carriageway of the A4138 has been closed between junction 48 of the M4 at Hendy and the A48 Heol Fforest.

Diversion are in place but tailbacks are reported on the M4 as both slip roads for junction 48 have been closed.