A man was rescued from Swansea Marina by the emergency services in the early hours of Wednesday morning after falling into the water.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue boat crews from Swansea and Carmarthen were deployed to the scene at 03:10 BST.

The man was pulled from the water and treated by paramedics. No information about his identity has been released.

It is the second incident at the Marina in a month after a body was found in the water earlier in September.