The team mates had their letters on their wrists so they knew where to stand

A football captain proposed to his girlfriend on Saturday with a little help from his team mates.

The Carmarthen Stars AFC players pretended to pose for a team photo after the game, but took their shirts off to reveal the words "will u marry me?".

Thomas Harvey got down on one knee after his mother sneaked the ring to him, and shocked girlfriend Nia Wyn Thomas said yes.

"The boys were brilliant", he said.

Mr Harvey, 26, a teacher from Johnstown, said he wanted to propose on Saturday as Miss Wyn Thomas, 24, was going to have a bone marrow transplant for an immunodeficiency disease.

He said he told his team mates about his plan on Thursday night.

"I gave them all a letter which I wrote on their wrists before the game so they knew where to stand," he said.

"My mum and step dad organised the T-shirts and at the end of the game we all pretended to take a team photo."

The proposal took place at the Carmarthen Star's 5-4 cup win over Baglan Dragons in Llanelli.