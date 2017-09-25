A street project to increase safety in Swansea city centre is beginning, to coincide with the start of the student year.

Safe Space will have an info point in Castle Square with street pastors on hand, information on events, and mobile phone charging points.

The trial will run over the next two Wednesdays and Saturdays, including the Swansea Big Weekend this Saturday.

The scheme is run by South Wales Police with the Home Office as a test project.

Swansea's Business Improvement District (Bid) and Swansea council are supporting the trial.

Robert Francis-Davies, cabinet member for culture, tourism and major projects, said: "While the Swansea Big Weekend is a celebration of Swansea city centre's vibrant evening and night-time economy, the Safe Space Info Point is an example of work that's continually on-going to keep on improving the visitor experience there."

Street pastors will assist people who feel vulnerable, including having lost friends, running out of money or losing a phone.