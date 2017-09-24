South West Wales

Armed police in Glyncoch after two injured in assault

Armed officers have been sent to Cefn Lane in Glyncoch Image copyright Google
Image caption The assault happened in Cefn Lane, Glyncoch

Armed police have been deployed to a housing estate in Rhondda Cynon Taff after two men were injured in an assault.

The incident happened at Cefn Lane, Glyncoch, near Pontypridd, at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.

One of the men was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, with non life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

Police said the officers had been sent to the area on Sunday as a precaution.

