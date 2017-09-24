Image copyright Google Image caption Mumbles Road is one of the roads to be closed

Road closures will be in place in Swansea on Sunday as more than 4,000 runners take part in a 10km race.

The main race starts at St Helen's Rugby and Cricket ground, heading towards Mumbles before returning to the finish line at St Helen's.

Brynmill Lane, Sketty Lane and Mumbles Road will close at 12:00 BST and reopen at 13:30, 13:45 and 14:00 respectively.

Mumbles-bound buses will stop at Singleton Hospital and run via Uplands and Sketty Lane.