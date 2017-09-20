Image caption Dr Falcao retired in September 2016, aged 60

Children's health services in mid and west Wales are close to collapse if recruitment issues are not resolved, a former doctor has warned.

Dr Vas Falcao was a consultant paediatrician in Pembrokeshire for 22 years, but retired early after several services were centralised.

He said staff morale was at an all time low with doctors looking for work elsewhere.

Hywel Dda health board said recruitment was improving.

A campaign to recruit consultants at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth last year failed to attract any new applicants, while Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest and Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen are currently advertising for six full-time paediatric consultants.

Image caption The paediatric care unit at Withybush reduced its opening hours last year because of the staffing shortage

Dr Falcao said he had loved his job and worked with "excellent colleagues", but during the end of his career he felt he was not being listened to and his experience was not valued.

He stood with thousands of people who protested to keep the special care baby unit, obstetrics and 24-hour paediatric care at Withybush - but their fight was unsuccessful.

"I understand changes have to be made, but it would have been nice to be able to contribute to them," he said.

Dr Falcao said the job had become "more manager driven".

"In the past everyone at senior level would contribute and take responsibility, but rather quickly it became more top heavy," he added.

"Decisions were made more by single people and small groups rather than the whole spectrum of senior doctors."

He warned "the system could collapse" if recruitment issues were not resolved, suggesting children may have to be treated further afield in Swansea.

Image caption Ms Trier has considered relocating her family

Miranda Trier's son Torin was born seven weeks early at Withybush, and has developmental delay and a kidney condition.

She said she had been happy with his care until staff shortages and a reduction in paediatric cover left her son no longer under a paediatrician.

She said she would now go and see a GP because it would be "quicker than having a response from the team at Withybush".

"The damage has been done," she said, adding she had considered relocating the family "closer to decent health services" outside of Wales.

Image caption Mr Kloer said recruitment was better than it was

Phil Kloer, the executive medical director for Hywel Dda health board, admitted the service is stretched but is improving.

"The recruitment campaign is definitely working," he said.

"It's better than it was, but we recognise it's still a challenge for us."

Mr Kloer said the health board had doubled the number of senior doctors that it had recruited in 2005 to now, either as GPs or consultants.