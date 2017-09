Image caption The base at Castlemartin Ranges

A soldier injured in a tank explosion that killed two others is recovering well, Dyfed-Powys Police has said.

Royal Tank Regiment corporals Matthew Hatfield, 27, from Wiltshire, and Darren Neilson, 31, from Lancashire died when an ammunition round exploded at Castlemartin Range, Pembrokeshire, on 14 June.

At the time, two other soldiers were in a serious condition in hospital.

On Tuesday, Dyfed-Powys Police said one remains in hospital.