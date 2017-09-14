South West Wales

Police find body in water at Swansea Marina

Swanse Marina Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph

A body has been recovered from the water in Swansea Marina.

South Wales Police was called about a possible sighting of a body just after 13:30 BST on Thursday.

The emergency services were sent to the scene and a body was recovered a short time later.

No information about the person's gender or identity has been released.