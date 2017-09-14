Police find body in water at Swansea Marina
- 14 September 2017
South West Wales
A body has been recovered from the water in Swansea Marina.
South Wales Police was called about a possible sighting of a body just after 13:30 BST on Thursday.
The emergency services were sent to the scene and a body was recovered a short time later.
No information about the person's gender or identity has been released.