The mayor of Pembroke has appeared in court charged with historical sex offences.

David Robert Boswell, 56, from Pembroke Dock, faces six counts of indecent assault and one charge of rape.

The charges are alleged to have taken place between 1991 and 1994 and relate to two children who were under 14 at the time.

On Tuesday, Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court was told that Mr Boswell intends to deny the charges.

He was given unconditional bail and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 13 October.