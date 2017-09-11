Image copyright South Wales Police

An investigation is under way after a man had his throat cut in a Swansea night club.

South Wales Police said the assault happened in Popworld on Wind Street during the early hours of Sunday, and the victim suffered a non-life threatening laceration, believed to be caused by a bottle.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have released a CCTV image of the man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.