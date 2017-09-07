South West Wales

50 more Swansea Valley properties at landslide risk

Ystalyfera landslide
Image caption The slip in Ystalyfera forced trees across the road causing them to rest against the vestry of a chapel

At least 50 more properties in the Swansea Valley are at a "high risk" of landslides than first thought.

Neath Port Talbot council carried out a detailed survey in Ystalyfera following a landslip which led to the evacuation of 10 homes on Cyfyng Road.

Surveyors have published a new risk map which suggests further properties are now in the most high-risk "red zone".

The council said residents will not be forced to leave, as there is no imminent risk of a landslide.

But it said that risk could increase due to heavy rainfall and individual surveys would be carried out on the 60 properties - and a chapel and chapel hall also included in the zone.

A public meeting to explain the new maps will be held on Thursday evening at Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera.

Image copyright NPT council
Image caption Sixty properties, a chapel and a chapel hall are deemed at high risk

Related Topics

More on this story