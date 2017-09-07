New five year Ironman Wales deal confirmed for Tenby

Image copyright Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images Image caption Ironman Wales attracts thousands of spectators

Ironman Wales will be staged in Pembrokeshire for a further five years after a new deal was struck with Pembrokeshire council.

Tenby has been the starting and finishing point of the annual triathlon since 2011.

A report said the event, which had almost 2,000 competitors last year, was worth £3.7m a year to the economy.

It attracts athletes and visitors from around the world and "places Pembrokeshire on the global scene".

The triathlon, which is due to be held on Sunday, comprises a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.25 km) bike ride and a full marathon.