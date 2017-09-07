South West Wales

Man found dead at Trinity Saint David Uni Swansea campus

A man has been found dead at a university campus in Swansea.

South Wales Police said it was investigating the sudden death of a man at the Trinity Saint David campus at Mount Pleasant.

Officers received a call at 05:10 BST on 7 September informing them of the death.

It is not being treated as suspicious.

