Woman in critical condition after Llandissilio crash
- 6 September 2017
A woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a crash in Pembrokeshire.
It involved a Mercedes lorry and a white Ford KA car which collided on the A487 near Llandissilio at about 08:30 BST on Tuesday.
The road was closed for several hours.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the woman is in a critical condition and has appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.