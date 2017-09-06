South West Wales

Woman in critical condition after Llandissilio crash

Police tape

A woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a crash in Pembrokeshire.

It involved a Mercedes lorry and a white Ford KA car which collided on the A487 near Llandissilio at about 08:30 BST on Tuesday.

The road was closed for several hours.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the woman is in a critical condition and has appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

