Neath sinkhole raises mines safety fears on street

A sinkhole has appeared on a Neath street raising safety fears because the residential area once had mines.

Neath Port Talbot council has cordoned off part of Beechwood Avenue, Cimla, and mines investigators are due to assess the sinkhole on Wednesday.

Councillor John Warman called it "disturbing", saying three sinkholes - collapses to the surface of the road - had appeared in the area in the past.

He said the area is "littered with old mines workings".

In January 2016, nearby Cimla Road was cordoned off because of a sinkhole discovery, with it only 1.5ft (0.5m) wide on the surface but collapsing below to 20ft (6m) deep.

It was eventually filled with 64 tonnes of concrete and stone.

Traffic is being diverted around the new sinkhole, which is small on the surface but Mr Warman, a county councillor for the Cimla ward, says it "drops quite deep into the ground".

"This is quite disturbing for people living nearby," he said. "The whole area is riddled with old mineshafts and this needs further investigation."