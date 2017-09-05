Llangennech waste plant plans approved despite concerns

Image caption The planning committee carried out a site visit on Tuesday

Plans to develop a waste processing centre in Carmarthenshire have been unanimously approved, despite local concerns.

A recycling firm has been given planning permission to build at the former Morlais Colliery in Llangennech.

But residents objected over an increase in traffic on already busy roads, as well as dust and noise pollution.

The applicant's agent Jason Evans said they were "happy there won't be any detrimental impact on highway safety".

He said they had worked with the trunk road agent to "ensure the impact would not be negative" and that the additional traffic would only account for a 1% increase on the roads.

Llangennech resident Joshua Williams said he had not heard anything of the plans and "did not like the sound of it", adding the roads were already "very busy in the mornings".

The applicant Browns Recycling Group wants to process up to 50,000 tonnes of inert construction and demolition waste a year.

This waste will mostly be transported to the site by 32 tonne artic lorries.