Carmarthen Jackson's Lane cafe quarter plans approved

Image copyright Carmarthenshire council Image caption The proposed enhancement of Jackson's Lane square

Plans to transform part of Carmarthen town centre into a cafe quarter have been approved.

The county council wants to make Jackson's Lane a "destination in its own right" and attract footfall.

It aims to achieve this with a new public square, cafes, shops, offices and an outdoor screen.

Objectors spoke out over the loss of green space and said the plans "failed on too many levels".

The application was deferred by the committee last month and a site visit took place ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

Image caption There have been objections over the removal of trees from the square

The cafe and business units would consist of a single two-storey building with the outdoor screen proposed for the front of the building.

It would show sporting events, film festivals and university lectures.

The council said its "fundamental objective" was to increase economic activity in the old parts of the town by transforming the "existing unappealing back route through Jackson's Lane and Chapel Street into a busy and attractive thoroughfare".