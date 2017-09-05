Milford Haven ex-Murco refinery on its way to Pakistan

A large dismantled section of an oil refinery has been taken away by road ready to be shipped and rebuilt in Pakistan.

Policing units escorted it on the five-hour journey from the former Murco site in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, to Gelliswick Bay on Tuesday.

About 600 people once worked there but it closed in November 2014.

It is now a storage facility, with about 100 people carrying out decommissioning work over two years.

The load will remain on the beach overnight before being taken away by barge on 6 September.

Decommissioning is set to be completed in Autumn 2018, with the whole refinery being re-assembled in Pakistan.