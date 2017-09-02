Second giant tuna hauled from Neyland waters in two days

Image copyright Jennifer Clifton Image caption Mark Evans and skipper Rob Rennie were fishing for sharks when they caught the giant fish

A giant yellowfin tuna weighing about 540lb has been caught in the waters off Pembrokeshire.

Mark Evans and skipper Rob Rennie, from Tiers Cross, spent two hours reeling in the 244kg fish after it was caught accidentally during a shark fishing trip off Neyland

After posing for photographs with the prize, the tuna was then returned to the water and swam away, they said.

It is the second giant tuna to be caught in the area in just two days.

On Friday, Andrew Alsop, 49, caught and released a bluefin tuna weighing about 500lb during a fishing trip from Neyland.

Jennifer Clifton, who was onboard the Lady Jue 5 on Saturday when the second big fish was caught, said "it truly was breathtaking and caused a lot of excitement".