'Monster' tuna landed off Neyland is catch of 'a lifetime'

Image copyright Andrew Alsop

A huge bluefin tuna weighing about 460lbs has been caught in Welsh waters off Pembrokeshire.

Andrew Alsop spent two hours and 15 minutes to bring the 208kg "monster" in after it was accidently caught during a fishing trip off the coast of Neyland.

Mr Alsop described it as the "fish of a lifetime".

He returned the tuna, which is an endangered species, back to the water afterwards.

Image copyright Andrew Alsop Image caption It took over two hours for Andrew Alsop to reel the huge tuna in

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Well what a day!!

"I caught a fish of a lifetime today after a 2hr 15min pain locker battle on my own...

"This 460lb plus bluefin tuna is now the biggest fish ever landed from Welsh waters."

"I'm hurting now," he added.

Bluefin tuna are named on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of threatened species.

The UK Government's Marine Management Organisation advises it should not be targeted and if caught accidentally, must be returned to the sea, alive and unharmed to the greatest extent possible.