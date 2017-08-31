Road blocked at Pont Abraham after three-car crash
- 31 August 2017
- From the section South West Wales
A main road is partially blocked following a three-car crash at the last junction of the M4 in south Wales.
Traffic is queuing on the A48 due to the incident on the Pont Abraham roundabout, which is between Pontarddulais and Cross Hands and the end of the M4.
The Ambulance Service said it was called to the incident at about 14:45 BST on Thursday and a crew remained at the scene.