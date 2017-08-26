Man, 42, dies after A465 roundabout crash at Resolven

Image copyright Google

A man has died and another hurt following a crash in Neath Port Talbot during the early hours of Saturday.

South Wales Police said a silver Renault Clio left the road at the roundabout on the A465 around Resolven.

The 42-year-old driver died at the scene and his 57-year-old passenger was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident, which happened just before 02:00 BST, should call 101.