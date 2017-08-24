South West Wales

Motorcyclist in hospital after Swansea police car crash

A police car

A motorcyclist needed hospital treatment after being involved in a collision with a police car in Swansea.

The crash happened at about 17:00 BST on Thursday on Rheidol Avenue in the city.

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said the rider was taken to hospital after the collision but no officers were injured.

She added an investigation was under way into the cause of the incident.