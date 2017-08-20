Lloyd's Bank criticised after refusing Welsh letter from AM

Image caption Mike Hedges is a former leader of Swansea council

Lloyds Bank have been criticised after refusing to accept a letter written in Welsh from an Assembly Member.

Mike Hedges, the Labour AM for Swansea East, said the branch would not accept a Ucas letter in Welsh when he tried to get a student account for his daughter.

Mr Hedges said the bank had told him to "get a copy in English" and he said that was "unacceptable".

Lloyd's Bank apologised for the "error" and staff would be made aware of correct guidance.

Welsh Language Minister Alun Davies tweeted the move was "completely unacceptable" and added: "They should treat both Welsh and English equally."

He said: "This sort of behaviour from major multinationals is wholly and completely unacceptable."

David Williams, spokesman for Welsh language campaigners Cymdeithas yr Iaith's said: "The incident is further evidence of the need to extend language rights to the rest of the private sector, including the banks.

"The bank's behaviour is totally unacceptable."

Responding to criticism on social media, Lloyds Bank tweeted: "We're really sorry for our error in this instance.

"We do recognise Welsh Ucas offers as confirmation and will be immediately making all our colleagues aware of the correct guidance so this doesn't happen again."