Ystalyfera landslip street house set to be demolished

Image caption The row of houses stand on a hillside in the Swansea Valley

A house on a street hit by a series of landslips is set to be demolished.

Neath Port Talbot council said the building on Cyfyng Road, Ystalyfera, was unoccupied and in a "ruinous state".

People living in 10 houses on the road were ordered to leave last week over fears a landslip could cause the properties to collapse.

But many residents have said they are scared and "in the dark" about the future of their homes.

The council said eight of the 10 affected properties have been vacated, with families either moving or having moved into alternative accommodation.

But one tenant is said to be appealing a notice served on their home.

The local authority said "no family will be left in B&B or other emergency accommodation."

Image copyright John Emery Image caption Eight of the 10 affected properties are now empty

Thousands of tonnes of rock, soil and trees first slipped down the hillside behind the houses in 2012, with a further two landslides this year, causing some gardens to drop away.

The council defended its decision to evacuate families, saying it had "a duty to protect residents against the risk of imminent harm".

"If there was a simple solution to dealing with landslips it would have been found long ago," the council said.

"It is important to note that the landslip area is largely in private ownership, but the council's main priority throughout has been and continues to be the safety and wellbeing of the affected residents."

A public meeting is set to be held to update the community on the current situation.