Poppit Sands wild camping warning after fires and litter

Image caption Police will now patrol the area to discourage groups from camping there

People are being warned not to camp at a Pembrokeshire beach after complaints about anti-social behaviour.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and police said there had been a "spate of incidents" at Poppit beach dunes, near Cardigan.

Litter, including camping equipment and glass bottles, has been left and there have been reports of criminal damage.

The dunes are owned by the national park authority and are also a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Ranger Richard Vaughan said: "We are very disappointed at the disrespectful way people are treating this protected site, which is home to an extremely fragile environment.

"The dunes are being continually affected by wild camping and campfires, which are destroying this special place in the National Park - a place, which should be conserved for everyone to enjoy.

"We would encourage people who wish to camp at Poppit to instead make use of one of the many fantastic campsites in and around the area."

Police are investigating reports of criminal damage at the site and officers will now patrol the area to discourage groups from camping there.

PCSO Gethin Lewis added: "We would like everyone to enjoy their visit to the area but if any anti-social behaviour or any under-age drinking is reported then we will have no choice but to enforce positive action."