Fatal Ammanford crash victim named as Linda Allchurch, 73
- 14 August 2017
- From the section South West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A passenger who died in a crash in Carmarthenshire has been named as 73 year old Linda Allchurch.
Ms Allchurch, from Ammanford, died after the Toyota Yaris she was travelling in was involved in a collision on Tycroes Road in the town at about 15:40 BST on 3 August.
The man driving the car was taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries are not known.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was continuing to investigate the crash.