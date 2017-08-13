Body found in missing man search off Mumbles, Swansea

Image copyright Peter Evans/Geograph Image caption See Li's body was recovered from the sea off Mumbles

A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing earlier this month.

See Li was last seen on 4 August in Mayals, Swansea.

The coastguard recovered a body from the sea near Mumbles shortly after 09:00 BST on Sunday.

South Wales Police said Mr Li's family has been told and the death is not being treated as suspicious.