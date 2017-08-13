Warning after Sgwd Gwladus waterfall jump injury
13 August 2017
Mountain rescue teams have issued a warning after a person was injured jumping off a waterfall in Neath.
Western Beacons Mountain Rescue team said it was the third incident at Sgwd Gwladus, a popular beauty spot near Pontneddfechan.
In a statement with Brecon and Central Beacons teams, it asked people to carefully consider the potential for life-changing injury or death.
The casualty was treated by paramedics and their condition is not known.