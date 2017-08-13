South West Wales

Warning after Sgwd Gwladus waterfall jump injury

Image caption It is the third time in a year a person has been injured jumping off the waterfall

Mountain rescue teams have issued a warning after a person was injured jumping off a waterfall in Neath.

Western Beacons Mountain Rescue team said it was the third incident at Sgwd Gwladus, a popular beauty spot near Pontneddfechan.

In a statement with Brecon and Central Beacons teams, it asked people to carefully consider the potential for life-changing injury or death.

The casualty was treated by paramedics and their condition is not known.

