Warning after Sgwd Gwladus waterfall jump injury

Image copyright Western Beacons MRT Image caption It is the third time in a year a person has been injured jumping off the waterfall

Mountain rescue teams have issued a warning after a person was injured jumping off a waterfall in Neath.

Western Beacons Mountain Rescue team said it was the third incident at Sgwd Gwladus, a popular beauty spot near Pontneddfechan.

In a statement with Brecon and Central Beacons teams, it asked people to carefully consider the potential for life-changing injury or death.

The casualty was treated by paramedics and their condition is not known.