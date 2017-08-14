Derelict school to make way for Fishguard link road

Image copyright Ceridwen/Geograph Image caption The Victorian school building has fallen into a state of disrepair since it closed in 2011

A former Pembrokeshire junior school is set to be demolished to make way for a new link road.

The county council's Chimney's Link masterplan aims to ease traffic congestion and regenerate Fishguard town centre.

Phase one of the work got under way in March this year.

The council is now seeking full planning consent for phase two, which would allow for the link road to be constructed.

Should it be approved, the Victorian school building would be demolished along with the Transition Bro Gwaun cafe and the former library attached to the Ship and Anchor pub.

Alterations would also be made to the existing Co-operative Food store.