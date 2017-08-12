Swansea City FC's 'tireless' Gwilym Joseph dies aged 90

Image copyright Swansea City FC Image caption Gwilym Joseph (third from left) with other members at the club

The honorary president of Swansea City FC has died aged 90.

Gwilym Joseph MBE served the club for nearly 50 years and was given the honour earlier this year.

A statement from the club said it was in recognition of his "tireless work and commitment" and said his energy and enthusiasm was "boundless".

Mr Joseph, who died early on Friday, was also the club lead on building the Liberty Stadium and the training grounds at Landore and Fairwood.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said: "It's a very sad day for the club.

"We will always be extremely grateful for his commitment, knowledge and dedication to this football club.

Image copyright Swansea City Image caption Gwilym Joseph was the club lead on building the Liberty Stadium

"On a personal note, I have to say that ever since I have been chairman he was always a trusted ally and supporter of my work, something I will always be eternally grateful for.''

The club stalwart, awarded his MBE in the 2014 Honours List for services to football and the economy in Swansea, was born in Morriston in 1927.

Between the ages of 14 and 16 he set up the only youth club in the area, which opened at Pentrepoeth School in 1941.

Having established two football teams within the youth club - Morriston Athletic and Morriston United - he continued to support them and various charities through fundraising dances.

He also formed the club's Executive Fund Raising Committee in 1974 which has so far raised more than £500,000.

He leaves his wife, Jan.