Ystalyfera residents to leave homes over landslip fears

Image caption The first landslip happened in December 2012

Families in the Swansea Valley have been told to leave their homes immediately following a series of landslips behind their properties.

Neath Port Talbot council said 10 homes on Cyfyng Road, Ystalyfera, were affected and lives could be at risk.

Its deputy leader Anthony Taylor said there was no immediate solution and it was trying to re-house those affected.

It comes after thousands of tonnes of rock, soil and trees struck Pantteg in December 2012, causing a landslip.

The homes affected are a mix of privately owned and rented accommodation and Mr Taylor told BBC's Good Morning Wales programme there had been problems in the area since the 1940s, due to the geology of the land.

He said further ground movement in February and June had identified new issues and engineers advised further slips were possible in bad weather.

Mr Taylor said it could spark rising ground water which could cause structural or sewerage problems in 10 homes identified as at risk.

He admitted the situation could "go on for some time" and when asked if it could be indefinite, he replied "yes".

Image caption The slip in 2012 forced trees across the road and to rest against the vestry of a chapel

A council advice centre and hotline have been set up to support residents and Mr Taylor said its housing team was working with social landlords and other providers to find accommodation for those who needed it.

He said: "We have great sympathy for those residents involved and it's a very difficult time for them.

"We are working with the individual families, because each of them has their own set of circumstances, and we are working to find accommodation as close as possible to where they are."

